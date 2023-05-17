Left Menu

L&T's construction arm bags multiple EPC orders in domestic market

Larsen and Toubro LT on Wednesday said it has bagged significant engineering, procurement and construction EPC orders from the domestic market for its buildings and factories business.The buildings factories BF business of its arm Larsen Toubro LT Construction has won an order from a developer to construct residential towers in Thane, Mumbai, the infrastructure major said in a statement.The scope of the work includes construction of core and shell works for five towers comprising ground, five podiums, 54 floors and allied parking areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 12:26 IST
L&T's construction arm bags multiple EPC orders in domestic market
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged 'significant' engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders from the domestic market for its buildings and factories business.

The buildings & factories (B&F) business of its arm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has won an order from a developer to construct residential towers in Thane, Mumbai, the infrastructure major said in a statement.

The scope of the work includes construction of core and shell works for five towers comprising ground, five podiums, 54 floors and allied parking areas. The project is to be executed within stringent timelines, the company said.

The company did not disclose the deal value. According to its project classification, significant orders range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Another order has been secured from a client to construct commercial office space in Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 16 lakhs sq. ft.

The scope of work includes civil works for the composite structure, warm shell finishes among others. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023