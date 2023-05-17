Epsilon Money and Arth Foundation join hands to provide wealth creation solutions for Micro and Nano entrepreneurs

Arth Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists underserved micro entrepreneurs with financial empowerment through livelihood support and financial literacy programs; and Epsilon Money, a new age wealth management firm, dedicated to providing clients with appropriate solutions helping them achieve their financial goals; have announced a strategic partnership with a focus to serve Arth Foundation’s beneficiaries in small towns and help them manage their finances better. This partnership will allow both organizations to offer a wide range of wealth products and services to people in multiple cities and towns across northern India – starting with UP, NCR and Haryana. The partnership expects to initially cover select towns and districts like Lucknow and Rae Bareli.

Arth Foundation’s in-depth understanding of the local community coupled with Epsilon Money's expertise in wealth management products for micro entrepreneurs will help to deliver exceptional services for the financial well-being and planning of the customers in these regions.

This collaboration will focus on providing underserved micro entrepreneurs personalized and comprehensive wealth services to help entrepreneurs achieve their financial goals. The companies will also provide access to financial education resources and material to help business owners make informed financial decisions ''We are excited to partner with Arth Foundation to serve the communities and the beneficiaries with our simplified and relevant wealth solutions. Our combined expertise and technological capabilities will enable us to deliver exceptional value to our customers,'' said Abhishek Dev, CEO and Co-Founder, Epsilon Money. ''We are pleased to collaborate with Epsilon Money to offer comprehensive financial solutions to the underserved beneficiaries who would benefit from tailor made wealth creation products and solutions. This partnership Is intended to empower the right customer with the right product to help them grow their savings and generate wealth step by step. This should create a positive impact in the communities and on the livelihoods,'' said Shweta Aprameya, CEO, Arth About Epsilon Money: With a vision to convert goals into financial success stories with trusted expertise & best in class products & services; Epsilon Money is setting out to make a difference in the world of finance and to be the trusted partner of investors in their journey of achieving financial success with our range of capabilities and technologically superior solutions. Epsilon Money is an integrated new age wealth management firm, building our presence across India and eventually key Asian markets.

About Arth Foundation: ARTH Foundation was established with an intention to empower entrepreneurs from the marginalised communities of the country. The Foundation works to provide micro and nano entrepreneurs with access to welfare and livelihood support services with a specific focus on gender-based interventions.

The Foundation is uniquely leveraging technology and its rural presence to address its key objectives of empowering and enriching lives of micro entrepreneurs, livelihood enhancement of community members, empowerment of women and local-rural socio-economic development. Their motto is “Transforming Lives Through Sustainable Livelihood Interventions.” https://epsilonmoney.com/ https://thearthfoundation.org

