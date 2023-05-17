AAP regime committed to providing transparent, responsive governance in Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government is committed to providing transparent, effective and responsive governance in the state.

Addressing a gathering during the government's flagship programme 'Sarkaar Tuhaade Dwaar' (government at people's doorsteps), Mann also said his government is making concerted efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state. ''The AAP government is committed to providing transparent, effective and responsive governance in the state,'' he said. The chief minister quipped that his predecessors had never come out of their ''palaces'' during their stints but he had been moving in every nook and corner of the state to usher in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity, according to an official statement. He said this momentum will be carried on in the coming days to ensure that the development and prosperity of the state gets a major fillip. In a major bonanza for the residents of Jalandhar parliamentary segment, Mann also announced a grant of more than Rs 100 crore for development work in the district.

Highlighting the significance of Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar, Mann said that this programme helps in quick resolution of people's problems, besides judging the performance of the government officials.

This pro-people initiative also stipulates that the officers, including deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, maximize their field visits, especially in villages, and interact with the people, the CM said, adding it is the need of the hour to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day works done easily. Mann claimed that the AAP government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youths in the state in the past over a year.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to people, Mann said the work for construction of Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur road at a cost of Rs 13.74 crore, which had been hanging fire since long, has been set in motion.

He said that completing this project was the top priority of the state government as it will immensely benefit the people commuting from the Jalandhar city towards Hoshiarpur, besides the holy shrine of Mata Chintapurni.

