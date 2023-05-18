Left Menu

IMF sees Uruguay's economy expanding in 2023 despite slowdown

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 03:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 02:56 IST
IMF sees Uruguay's economy expanding in 2023 despite slowdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uruguay's economy will likely expand 2% this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast in a statement released on Wednesday, adding the South American country's economic growth rate is nonetheless seen decelerating in 2023.

Uruguay's inflation rate, meanwhile, is expected to decline to 7% this year, and fall within the central bank's target range in 2024, according to the IMF forecast. "Main macroeconomic risks are derived from a worsening of external financial conditions, deterioration of international geopolitical tensions and the impact of the drought," the statement said.

The international lender added that the country's track record of implementing sound macroeconomic policies in a challenging environment has improved the economy's resilience to shocks, with only a low level of fiscal risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023