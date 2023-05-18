Left Menu

Indian mountaineer Piyali rescued from Mt. Makalu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:45 IST
Indian mountaineer Piyali rescued from Mt. Makalu
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Indian mountaineer Piyali Basak who scaled Mt. Makalu has been rescued from the mountain after she experienced some difficulty while descending from the peak, the organisers said.

Piyali, who scaled Mt Makalu on Wednesday without supplemental oxygen, got struck above Camp IV on the 8,485 metres high peak, Pasang Sherpa, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure said.

“Piyali has been successfully rescued by a team of three skilled Sherpas from an elevation of 7,800 metres,” said Pasang.

“She is aware and has been talking,” he added.

“Piyali has now been taken back to camp III, and she will be airlifted by a helicopter from here to Kathmandu Friday morning,” he told PTI over the phone.

“All necessary precautions are taken to ensure a smooth and secure descent,” he said adding “All necessary support and medical assistance are being provided to her.” ''Piyali was very slow and couldn't move when she arrived at around 7,800m descending from the summit point,'' according to Sherpa.

Piyali is one of the four Indian mountaineers, who scaled the world’s fifth-highest peak.

Six Sherpa mountain guides, including Angdawa Sherpa, also successfully climbed the Makalu under the expedition organised by Pioneer Adventure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023