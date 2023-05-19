Cow shelters to be created in Uttarakhand for stray cattle

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday decided to set up shelters for stray cattle and increase grants allotted to look after the animals.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said at the press briefing.

Cow shelters will be built to accommodate stray cattle and the grant per day being given for looking after each of them will be increased from Rs 30 to Rs 80, he said, adding that all facilities will be in place at these shelters, including immunisation, sterilisation and procreation.

The cabinet also decided to extend the tenure of the state's Nazul land policy, which expired on 10.12.2022 for another year in order to order provide families eligible for the PM Awas Yojana 50 square metres of residential land free of cost, Sandhu said.

It further gave its approval to framing rules for the Uttarakhand Bhatkhande Hindustani Music Colleges Subordinate Services to create promotional avenues for accompanists, junior lecturers and lecturers in these institutions established in Dehradun, Pauri and Almora.

The cabinet also okayed the transfer of 300 acres of land to the irrigation department to rehabilitate people affected by the Jamrani Dam multi-purpose project.

