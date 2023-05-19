(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 16 OneWeb satellites and Iridium-9 mission to LEO on Friday
On Friday, May 19, SpaceX will be launching 16 OneWeb satellites, including a demonstration satellite named JoeySat, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle will also be carrying five of Iridium's ground spare satellites to low-Earth orbit.
With today's launch, OneWeb's LEO satellite fleet will be augmented, enhancing network resilience and redundancy. JoeySat, on the other hand, will comprise various novel technologies such as a digitally regenerative payload and the demo of multi-beam electronically steered phased array antennas.
The Iridium-9 mission is Iridium's second rideshare with SpaceX.
#OneWebLaunch19 with @SpaceX will be a ride-share with @IridiumComm.The payload stack includes Iridium’s satellites on top, with our @OneWebSatellit1 satellites below.Spot our demonstration satellite, JoeySat, at the top right of the OneWeb section of the stack! 🦘 pic.twitter.com/cNXLJEajEJ— OneWeb (@OneWeb) May 16, 2023
SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting today's mission previously launched several missions including Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, and seven Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Live coverage will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff on SpaceX's website and social media channels.
Update 1
SpaceX has scrubbed the Falcon 9 launch of OneWeb and Iridium satellites into orbit.
Standing down from today’s launch of the Iridium OneWeb mission— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 19, 2023
Update 2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 has successfully launched and deployed OneWeb and Iridium satellites into LEO. The mission lifted off on 20 May at 6:16 PT.
#OneWebLaunch19 is a success! We are delighted to report we have made contact with all 16 satellites launched today with @SpaceX, including our demonstration satellite, JoeySat.Find out more about what today's mission means for OneWeb on our website at:https://t.co/eIghkbdfez pic.twitter.com/36WIDRiV8v— OneWeb (@OneWeb) May 20, 2023
