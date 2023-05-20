Left Menu

SBI Foundation announces 11th edition of youth fellowships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:45 IST
SBI Foundation announces 11th edition of youth fellowships
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SBI_FOUNDATION)
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-month fellowship programme that helps provide rural communities with trained and informed volunteers, who facilitate development planning and also support implementation at the village level has entered its 11th year.

The SBI Foundation has announced that the 11th batch of the Youth for India Fellowship is due to start in August and the application process is till May 31. The aim of the programme is to build a talent pool of socially aware and active youths who in turn will raise a pool of projects, through innovation and ideas, to positively impact the rural communities.

The fellowship, among other things, provides an opportunity to the urban youth for a better understanding of the ground realities and challenges of rural India, and also to the overseas citizens of India to connect with their roots in a more meaningful way, the foundation said.

According to Sanjay Prakash, CEO and MD of SBI Foundation, 70 percent of former fellows have continued to pursue meaningful careers in the social sector.

''As an organization, we are proud to fuel social enterprise and contribute to India's development and G20 goals. Over the years, projects implemented by our fellows across 200+ locations in 20 states have helped to accelerate rural development, as also resulted in inclusive and sustained growth across the remotest corners of the country, impacting over 1 lakh lives,'' he said.

Citing examples, he said among the programme's successful people are Siddharth Daga, co-founder of NeoMotion designs and customizes tech-enabled wheelchairs; and Shriti Pandey, who founded Strawcture in 2018 and was featured in Forbes 30 under 30 in the 2021 edition for use of technology that helps in reduction of pollution by compressing crop waste into agri-fiber panels for industrial and commercial builds.

Prakash said the YFI fellowship is a structured orientation with rural sensitization and immersion programme-built in.

''We handhold fellows in their mentoring and capacity building while giving them the freedom to explore and experiment with potential solutions in conjunction with our non-profit partners,'' he said. ''The programme is designed to catalyze innovation and accelerate ideation at every step of the process, enabling young talent to become future leaders,'' he added.

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023