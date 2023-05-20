Study to trace air pollution sources in urban areas near Patna

A real-time source apportionment study, which will help identify the sources of air pollution, has begun for the extended urban areas of Patna, a top official said. The findings will help the authorities concerned to take suitable actions to reduce pollution, the official said. Real-time source apportionment (RTSA) studies help identify factors responsible for an increase in air pollution at any spot, such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly. The study, initiated by Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), will be completed by September 2024. “It is a crucial study that will find out the level of toxicity in the air. Apart from conducting emission inventory, carrying capacity and source apportionment of particulate matter pollution, experts will also collect data on the contribution of river bed material (soil) and source of road dust”, Devendra Kumar Shukla, Chairman of the BSPCB, told PTI. The current study is aimed to investigate the seasonal mass concentration level of PM2.5 and PM10 in ambient air of the extended urban area of Patna, Shukla said. PM stands for Particulate Matter. PM2.5 and PM10 are minute particles present in the air and exposure to it is harmful to health. When the level of these particles increases and penetrates deeply into the lungs, a person experiences health issues like breathing problems, burning sensation in the eyes. “The toxicological effects caused by air pollutant exposures on human life will also be evaluated through this study”, said the BSPCB Chairman. After Patna, a similar pilot study may be conducted in other major cities of the state, including Gaya and Muzaffarpur. Explaining that the Indo-Gangetic plains are worst affected due to air pollution, mainly because of dust, he emphasised the need for long-term measures to curb the problem. “Rivers carry silt with it and it remains suspended in the air for a long time. As for controlling vehicle emissions, there should be a proper traffic system in cities, including Patna, so that there are no bottlenecks that result in snarls which increases pollution” said the official. Poor air quality, especially during winter, in different cities of Bihar has always remained a matter of concern for the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)