Zelenskiy says Ukraine's peace formula has potential to prevent future wars
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:15 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Kyiv's peace formula had the potential to prevent future wars by stopping aggressors from launching them.
Zelenskiy made the comment in a news conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
