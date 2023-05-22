A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

This image captured by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) showcases a textbook example of a young, fresh impact crater on the Red Planet. With a diameter of 1.3 kilometers, this unnamed crater is only slightly larger than Arizona's Barringer Crater - by about 200 meters - and exhibits a well-defined bowl shape and a raised rim.

According to the HiRISE team, the meteor impact that created this crater excavated rock and soil from its surroundings, resulting in the formation of an ejecta deposit. Stretching continuously for approximately one radius away from the rim, this deposit predominantly consists of about 90 percent ejecta, material thrown out of the crater by the impact, and 10 percent in-place material that was re-worked by both the impact and the subsequent movement of the ejected debris.

Beyond the continuous ejecta deposit, a discontinuous pattern emerges, which extends beyond one crater radius. In this region, high-velocity ejecta launched from close to the impact point, experiencing the strongest propulsion, and travelled a considerable distance before landing on the surface. This high-velocity ejecta underwent rolling, sliding, and scouring of the ground, resulting in the formation of elongated tendrils of ejecta and v-shaped ridges.

Since its launch aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2005, NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera has captured several features on the Martian surface. It is operated by the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory (LPL).

HiRISE stands out among other cameras sent to Mars due to its exceptional resolution and ability to capture detailed images of the Martian surface. The high-resolution images beamed back by the camera have enabled scientists to study impact craters, ancient riverbeds, ice formations, and other features on the planet.