MeT issues ‘orange’ alert for 10 districts in Himachal on May 23, 24

An active western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayan region from May 23 onwards, leading to widespread precipitation in the state for the next three to four days, the MeT office here said.Farmers have been advised to use anti-hail nets over the crops as a hailstorm, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, is predicted in districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The local MeT office on Monday issued an 'orange' alert of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in ten districts in Himachal Pradesh on May 23 and 24.

It also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on May 25 and 26. An active western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayan region from May 23 onwards, leading to widespread precipitation in the state for the next three to four days, the MeT office here said.

Farmers have been advised to use anti-hail nets over the crops as a hailstorm, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, is predicted in districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur. They are also advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is also likely to occur in higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, and Kullu districts. The average minimum temperature is expected to hover around 4-5 degrees below normal for the next four to five days, the MeT said. Keylong in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest on Sunday night, recording a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

