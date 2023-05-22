4 persons injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane

Four members of a family received severe burn injuries when two houses caught fire in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, civic officials said.

The injured included two children aged 4 and 5, they said.

A power cable power fell on the houses, both ground-plus-one storey structures, at Dadi colony in Shivaji Nagar, following which they caught fire at around 1 pm, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in about an hour, he said.

Four persons - Alimuddin Sayyed (35), Salam Sayyed (30), Fatima Sayyed (4) and Alina Sayyed (5) - residing in one of the rented houses were injured, the official said.

Various household goods and other items were destroyed in the blaze, he said.

The injured persons were initially admitted to the Kalwa civic hospital, but as their condition was serious, they were later shifted to the Kasturba Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

