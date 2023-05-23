MP govt to regularise unauthorised colonies constructed till December 31, 2022

In a major decision ahead of Assembly elections, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday announced that all unauthorised colonies that have come up till December 31, 2022, will be regularised.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement at a programme at his official residence here.

Assembly elections are due in the state by year-end. People residing in these colonies will not be asked to pay any development charges and the houses will be regularised in the condition in which they exist, Chouhan said.

"All unauthorised colonies that have come into existence till December 31, 2022, will be regularised. Necessary funds will be allocated for the development of these colonies, especially for creating necessary infrastructure such as electricity and water supply,'' he said.

The chief minister, however, warned officials that they would be held responsible for illegal colonies that have come up beyond December 31.

After regularisation, residents of these colonies will be able to avail of bank loans and allocations can be made for them from the MP/MLA Local Area Development funds, he said.

People should form resident welfare associations for proper development of their colonies, Chouhan said, appealing them to focus epsecially on cleanliness. Urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh said that at least 6,077 colonies that have been in existence since prior to December 31, 2016, were already being regularised.

He had urged the chief minister to extend the cut-off date to December 31, 2022, so that 2,500 more colonies could benefit, he said.

The urban administration department's principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi said that building permissions for 1,122 such colonies will be issued from Tuesday onwards, and 500 letters were being distributed to beneficiaries across the state right now.

The regularisation process will be completed by June 30, he said.

The chief minister also directed that food must be provided at Rs 5 per person under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana to the poor who come to cities.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Bhopal mayor Malti Rai among others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)