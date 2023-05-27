Left Menu

NASA's HiRISE captures stunning Martian channel carved by catastrophic flooding

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:34 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), a powerful camera aboard the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), has captured this fascinating image showcasing a small channel cutting into young volcanic lavas in the Athabasca Valles region of Mars, which was once subjected to massive catastrophic flooding in the not-too-distant past. This region is home to a vast lava flow, believed to be the youngest on Mars, alongside recently formed outflow channels that were carved by running water.

Scientists speculate that the source of the water responsible for carving the outflow channels is the Cerberus Fossae valleys situated to the north. These valleys may have reached an over-pressurized aquifer in the subsurface, causing catastrophic flooding in the past.

According to the HiRISE team, nowadays, the erosion forces of gravity, wind, and frost are gradually wearing down the edges of the outflow channels. In this image, the presence of dark materials visible along the channel rim were likely exposed due to this ongoing erosion. The dark materials appear less red compared to the surrounding surface, resulting in a blue hue in the enhanced color picture. Upon closer inspection, the dark materials exhibit ripple patterns that suggest their composition comprises mobile sand.

Scientists posit two possible explanations for the origin of this sand - it could have originated elsewhere on Mars and subsequently accumulated in its present location, or alternatively, it may be eroding from the volcanic layers at the receding channel rim. Notably, the absence of sand in other areas of the scene lends credence to the latter hypothesis.

"Sand sources are important because mobile sand grains have only a limited lifetime, wearing down and chipping apart each time they impact the surface. Erosion of the volcanic materials in this region may provide sands to replace those that are destroyed. Few such sand sources have so far been identified on Mars," the HiRISE team wrote in a post.

NASA's HiRISE instrument has been instrumental in providing detailed images of Mars, revolutionizing our understanding of the Red Planet. The high-resolution images captured by this camera allow scientists to study small-scale geological features and identify surface changes over time.

The HiRISE team at the University of Arizona, in collaboration with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), manages and operates the camera.

