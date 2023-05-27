Left Menu

Rain, strong winds in Delhi; Temperatures settle below normal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:36 IST
Rain, strong winds in Delhi; Temperatures settle below normal
  • Country:
  • India

Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, keeping temperatures significantly lower than average for this time of summer as the national capital enjoyed a spell of relief from heat wave conditions.

However, uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city, including at Vasant Vihar-Delhi airport road stretch, Kanshiram Takkar Marg and Mahipalpur highway underpass.

Power supply in some areas was also disrupted as electricity lines and poles were damaged, officials said.

The weather department has predicted more rain and thunderstorm on Sunday.

Delhi had been reeling from punishing heatwave conditions, with mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius mark at many places, but intermittent rains have brought relief from May 24.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius, both seven notches below the season's average.

A total of 15.7 mm of rainfall was recorded from 8.30 am on Friday till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 52 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ''moderate'' category with a reading of 110 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday, the IMD stated.

There were reports of trees getting uprooted at 10 locations and a portion of a building was damaged in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Electricity supply in areas, including Fatehpur Beri, Sainik Farms, Chattarpur, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mahipalpur, Suraj Mal Vihar, Baljeet Nagar and Dilshad Garden, was disrupted at various lengths of time due to the rains, the officials said.

Commuters took to Twitter to complain about traffic jams.

''Major jam building on flyover from Vasant Vihar to airport,'' a person posted on the social media platform, while another reported heavy traffic on the flyover to Rohini from Mangolpuri.

Road blocked from both sides after a tree fell on Kanshiram Takkar Marg, a Twitter user posted.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023