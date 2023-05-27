Rain, strong winds in Delhi; Temperatures settle below normal

Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, keeping temperatures significantly lower than average for this time of summer as the national capital enjoyed a spell of relief from heat wave conditions.

However, uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city, including at Vasant Vihar-Delhi airport road stretch, Kanshiram Takkar Marg and Mahipalpur highway underpass.

Power supply in some areas was also disrupted as electricity lines and poles were damaged, officials said.

The weather department has predicted more rain and thunderstorm on Sunday.

Delhi had been reeling from punishing heatwave conditions, with mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius mark at many places, but intermittent rains have brought relief from May 24.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius, both seven notches below the season's average.

A total of 15.7 mm of rainfall was recorded from 8.30 am on Friday till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 52 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ''moderate'' category with a reading of 110 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday, the IMD stated.

There were reports of trees getting uprooted at 10 locations and a portion of a building was damaged in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Electricity supply in areas, including Fatehpur Beri, Sainik Farms, Chattarpur, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mahipalpur, Suraj Mal Vihar, Baljeet Nagar and Dilshad Garden, was disrupted at various lengths of time due to the rains, the officials said.

Commuters took to Twitter to complain about traffic jams.

''Major jam building on flyover from Vasant Vihar to airport,'' a person posted on the social media platform, while another reported heavy traffic on the flyover to Rohini from Mangolpuri.

Road blocked from both sides after a tree fell on Kanshiram Takkar Marg, a Twitter user posted.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)