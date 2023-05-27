Left Menu

Researchers find how Type 2 diabetes medicine treats autoimmune disorders

The treatment of autoimmune diseases may be possible with a drug that is routinely used to treat type 2 diabetes, according to researchers.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 23:24 IST
Researchers find how Type 2 diabetes medicine treats autoimmune disorders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The treatment of autoimmune diseases may be possible with a drug that is routinely used to treat type 2 diabetes, according to Swansea University researchers. Researchers at the University's Faculty of Medicine, Health, and Life Sciences have discovered that the medication canagliflozin, also known as Invokana, may be used to treat autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis because it targets T-cells, a vital immune system component. Canagliflozin is a medication that lowers blood sugar levels in persons with type 2 diabetes, but researchers have discovered that it also has an unanticipated effect on the immune system.

Existing research has reported that targeting T-cell metabolism in autoimmunity can lead to therapeutic benefits. T-cells are a type of white blood cell that help the body fight infections and diseases, but in autoimmune diseases they have been observed to attack healthy tissues. The new study, funded by the Medical Research Council and published today in the journal Cell Metabolism, found that canagliflozin dampens down T-cell activation, suggesting that the drug could be repurposed as a treatment for T-cell driven autoimmunity.

Dr Nick Jones, senior author who led the study said: "Our findings are significant as they provide the foundation for the clinical development of canagliflozin for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. As the drug is already widely used and has a known safety profile in humans, it could potentially reach clinic quicker than any new drugs developed and bring valuable benefits more swiftly to patients with autoimmune disorders." Ben Jenkins, first author and postdoctoral researcher at Swansea said: "Identifying new roles for drugs that are currently being used in other disease settings is an exciting area of research. Given that our research primarily targets the metabolism of immune cells, we hope that the potential therapeutic benefits of our findings are applicable to a wide range of conditions."

The researchers are hopeful that canagliflozin will enter a clinical trial to treat certain autoimmune disorders in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023