Man killed in wild boar attack in Kerala

A 61-year-old man died when he was attacked by a wild boar in the front yard of his house here on Saturday, police said.

Rajeevan, a resident of Varavoor, was attacked by the animal around 4:30 pm while he was busy doing household chores, they said.

''He was immediately shifted to the hospital but could not be saved,'' a police official told PTI.

The incident comes days after three people were killed in separate gaur attacks in Kottayam and Kollam districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)