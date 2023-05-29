Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:29 IST
Health News Roundup: Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris
Representative Image Image Credit: Unsplash

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

As talks start this week on a global plastics treaty, debate is emerging between countries wanting to limit the production of more plastics and the petrochemical industry favoring recycling as the solution to plastic waste. Ahead of a meeting starting on Monday, many countries have said a goal of the treaty should be "circularity" – or keeping already-produced plastic items in circulation as long as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023