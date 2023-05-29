Health News Roundup: Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris
Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris
As talks start this week on a global plastics treaty, debate is emerging between countries wanting to limit the production of more plastics and the petrochemical industry favoring recycling as the solution to plastic waste. Ahead of a meeting starting on Monday, many countries have said a goal of the treaty should be "circularity" – or keeping already-produced plastic items in circulation as long as possible.
