APSEZ Q4 net profit 2.63 pc rise to Rs 1,140.97 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 2.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,111.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 6,179.12 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal against Rs 4,739.08 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses also rose to Rs 3,993.62 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,497.49 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

