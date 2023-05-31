Left Menu

31-05-2023
Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The government on Wednesday approved the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) 2.0 that seeks to support projects promoting a circular economy with focus on integrated urban management, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The CITIIS 2.0, approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will run for four years beginning this fiscal in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), the European Union (EU), and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

The programme envisages to support competitively selected projects promoting a circular economy with focus on integrated waste management at the city level, climate-oriented reform actions at the state level, and institutional strengthening and knowledge dissemination at the national level, Thakur told reporters here.

The funding for CITIIS 2.0 would include a loan of Rs 1,760 crore or 200 million Euros with AFD and KfW contributing 100 million Euros each and a technical assistance grant of Rs 106 crore (EUR 12 million) from the EU, Thakur said.

The CITIIS 2.0 aims to leverage and scale up the learnings and successes of CITIIS 1.0 which was launched jointly in 2018 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, AFD, EU, and NIUA, with a total outlay of Rs 933 crore.

