Odisha Secures Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Boost at Kolkata Roadshow

The Odisha government received investment commitments worth Rs 1 lakh crore during a roadshow in Kolkata. The event saw participation from over 500 business leaders and resulted in 27 memoranda of understanding and 19 investment intents, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi present.

Updated: 17-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:31 IST
The Odisha government has successfully secured investment commitments and proposals amounting to approximately Rs 1 lakh crore during a recent investors' roadshow held in Kolkata, officials reported.

Engaging with over 500 industrialists and business leaders, officials from Odisha organized the outreach event ahead of the upcoming 'Enterprise Odisha' conference, set for January 27-28 in Rourkela.

The Kolkata roadshow, known as the 'Odisha Investors' Meet,' attracted industry participants from a wide array of sectors. State representatives conducted approximately 130 high-level meetings, focusing on manufacturing, metals, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and related fields. The event culminated in the signing of 27 memoranda of understanding and 19 investment intent proposals, comprising total potential investments of Rs 81,864 crore and Rs 18,453 crore, respectively. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was in attendance at the roadshow.

