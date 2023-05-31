TNC India, CMDA ink pact to jointly enhance Chennai's green cover

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Wednesday signed a partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) India to jointly enhance urban green cover under the city's Third Master Plan initiative, an official said.

CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra exchanged documents with TNC India managing director Annapurna Vancheswaran in this connection.

CMDA and TNC India, as per the MoU, would implement 'Greenprint for Chennai' to enhance the city's urban green cover, and protect its waterbodies and coastal wetlands.

The 'Greenprint for Chennai'' would aid the Third Master Plan under development for the city by integrating rural infrastructure with an objective to mitigate the effects of climate change.

''...through this collaboration, we will make significant strides in developing climate-smart and resilient cities,'' Vancheswaran said.

''With this initiative, TNC brings to India its global expertise of implementing similar greenprint projects in other major cities such as Cape Town, South Africa, Melbourne, Australia...,'' she said.

The signing of the agreement marks a significant milestone in CMDA's and TNC India's shared commitment to create a greener and more resilient Chennai.

''By combining CMDA's expertise in urban development, TNC's global and local knowledge in conservation and restoration of environmentally significant hotspots, we want to make Chennai a more progressive, inclusive and global city,'' Mishra said.

