Many pockets in the western suburbs of the financial capital suffered a power outage on Wednesday evening due to a technical fault in cabling, officials said. Parts of Andheri, Malad and Goregaon suffered power outage for half an hour starting from about 1820 hrs, an official at Adani Electricity Mumbai said.There was no disruption in supply to critical establishments, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:03 IST
Pockets in western suburbs of Mumbai suffer power cut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Many pockets in the western suburbs of the financial capital suffered a power outage on Wednesday evening due to a technical fault in cabling, officials said. Parts of Andheri, Malad and Goregaon suffered power outage for half an hour starting from about 1820 hrs, an official at Adani Electricity Mumbai said.

There was no disruption in supply to critical establishments, the official said. Some reports said that traffic light functioning was impacted during the outage. This is the second time in a month that pockets in the western suburbs have been impacted by an outage, after a May 10 incident which also led to outage of over half an hour.

Mumbai has had a chequered past when it comes to power outages and has suffered multiple incidents in the recent past including one in October 2020 which lasted for over 12 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

