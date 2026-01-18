Maharashtra Kesari Crushes Mumbai Dangals in Pro Wrestling Showdown
Maharashtra Kesari achieved their first victory in the Pro Wrestling League by defeating Mumbai Dangals, following a dominant first-half performance. The team exhibited resilience, securing a 5-0 lead initially, with standout performances from wrestlers like Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova and Manisha Bhanvala, ultimately sealing the win with tactical prowess and strategic takedowns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:13 IST
Maharashtra Kesari delivered an impressive performance to record their first victory in the Pro Wrestling League, overcoming the Mumbai Dangals with ease on Sunday.
Both teams, seeking a comeback after previous losses, saw Maharashtra Kesari establish dominance early on, leading 5-0 in the first five bouts out of a nine-match series.
Key bouts included Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova in the 62kg women's category and Manisha Bhanvala, who showcased stellar performances, ensuring a comprehensive victory for Maharashtra Kesari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final
Batting Heroes: Mitchell and Phillips Propel New Zealand to Series Victory Over India
Gary O'Neil Leads Strasbourg to Victory: New Era Begins
Atharva Taide's Heroics Propel Vidarbha to Victory
Nail-Biting Victory: Shiv Sena Clinches Ward by One Vote