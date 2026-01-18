Maharashtra Kesari Crushes Mumbai Dangals in Pro Wrestling Showdown

Maharashtra Kesari delivered an impressive performance to record their first victory in the Pro Wrestling League, overcoming the Mumbai Dangals with ease on Sunday.

Both teams, seeking a comeback after previous losses, saw Maharashtra Kesari establish dominance early on, leading 5-0 in the first five bouts out of a nine-match series.

Key bouts included Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova in the 62kg women's category and Manisha Bhanvala, who showcased stellar performances, ensuring a comprehensive victory for Maharashtra Kesari.

