Maharashtra Kesari Crushes Mumbai Dangals in Pro Wrestling Showdown

Maharashtra Kesari achieved their first victory in the Pro Wrestling League by defeating Mumbai Dangals, following a dominant first-half performance. The team exhibited resilience, securing a 5-0 lead initially, with standout performances from wrestlers like Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova and Manisha Bhanvala, ultimately sealing the win with tactical prowess and strategic takedowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:13 IST
Maharashtra Kesari delivered an impressive performance to record their first victory in the Pro Wrestling League, overcoming the Mumbai Dangals with ease on Sunday.

Both teams, seeking a comeback after previous losses, saw Maharashtra Kesari establish dominance early on, leading 5-0 in the first five bouts out of a nine-match series.

Key bouts included Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova in the 62kg women's category and Manisha Bhanvala, who showcased stellar performances, ensuring a comprehensive victory for Maharashtra Kesari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

