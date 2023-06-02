Left Menu

Maintenance works on Amarnath Yatra track to be completed by June 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:30 IST
Maintenance works on Amarnath Yatra track to be completed by June 15
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) will complete the maintenance works on the Amarnath Yatra track by June 15, officials said on Friday.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

The scope of BRO's work includes snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails and construction of break walls, among others, they said.

The Yatra track from Baltal to the Holy Cave was earlier maintained by the Public Works Department, Jammu and Kashmir, and the one from Chandanwari to the Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority, the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

Both these tracks were handed over to the BRO in September last year for maintenance and upgradation, it said.

The BRO will complete the restoration works on the Amarnath Yatra track by June 15, well before the Yatra commences on July 1, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023