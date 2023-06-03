Left Menu

Gujarat: Two-year-old girl falls into borewell; rescue operation underway

A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarats Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her, Sarvaiya said.

A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said. The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as labourers on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing, said Jamnagar taluka development officer NA Sarvaiya.

The incident occurred around 9 am, he said.

“We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her,” Sarvaiya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

