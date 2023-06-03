Avian body parts, feathers seized in Bengal, three arrested

Avian body parts and over 700 feathers of rare species of birds were seized from a house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and three people were arrested, Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said on Saturday.

The trio was nabbed during a raid by the forest department, with assistance from the police, in Bezpukur village in Namkhana range on Friday, he said.

The nabbed persons were part of an international racket trafficking animal and avian body parts, he said, adding the seized body parts included beaks and claws, apart from feathers.

Feathers are used for decorative purposes while beaks and claws have medicinal value in parts of Africa and Europe, he said.

''Some other members of the gang have fled from the spot and we hope to nab them soon,'' he added.

