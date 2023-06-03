Left Menu

Unveiling celestial treasure trove: Webb peers into barred spiral galaxy NGC 5068

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:52 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has captured this mesmerizing image of a barred spiral galaxy called NGC 5068 that lies approximately 17 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. The image reveals intricate patterns of dust and bright star clusters, with the galaxy's central bar visible in the upper left corner.

This captivating portrait of NGC 5068 is part of an ambitious campaign to establish an astronomical treasure trove, housing a repository of invaluable data pertaining to the birth of stars in nearby galaxies.

These observations hold tremendous significance for astronomers in two key ways. Firstly, star formation is an essential process that underpins various fields in astronomy, from the study of interstellar plasma to the evolution of entire galaxies. By closely examining star formation, astronomers anticipate major scientific breakthroughs fueled by some of the earliest data acquired from the Webb telescope.

Secondly, the Webb observations complement earlier studies conducted using powerful instruments such as the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, as well as cutting-edge ground-based observatories. Webb's imaging data, collected from 19 neighbouring star-forming galaxies, could be combined with catalogs of 10,000 star clusters from Hubble, spectroscopic mappings of 20,000 star-forming emission nebulae from the Very Large Telescope (VLT), and observations of 12,000 dark, dense molecular clouds identified by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). Together, these observations provide astronomers with an unprecedented opportunity to piece together the intricate details of star formation.

Webb's infrared capabilities, particularly with the MIRI and NIRCam instruments, allow researchers to penetrate the obscuring gas and dust surrounding newborn stars, providing unparalleled insights into their formation. The combined data from these instruments offers a unique perspective on the composition of NGC 5068, shedding light on the mysteries of star formation.

The above image, which combines the capabilities of MIRI and NIRCam, presents a truly unparalleled glimpse into the composition of NGC 5068 galaxy.

