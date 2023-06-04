Left Menu

2 teens missing from Kozhikode beach after going into sea to retrieve ball

Two teenagers went missing on Sunday from Kozhikode beach after going into the sea to retrieve their ball which had gone into the waters while playing there, police said.The incident occurred between 7.30-8.00 AM, they said. While others present there were able to pull one of them to safety, the remaining two -- aged 15 years and 16 years -- were swept away, the a police officer said.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:14 IST
2 teens missing from Kozhikode beach after going into sea to retrieve ball
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers went missing on Sunday from Kozhikode beach after going into the sea to retrieve their ball which had gone into the waters while playing there, police said.

The incident occurred between 7.30-8.00 AM, they said. A group of teenagers were playing at the beach when their ball went into the sea and some of them went into the water to retrieve it. However, they apparently got caught in the undercurrents and were pulled into the sea. While others present there were able to pull one of them to safety, the remaining two -- aged 15 years and 16 years -- were swept away, the a police officer said. ''Police, fire and rescue and the fisheries department have arranged boats to search for the children. Fishermen of the area and other local residents are also helping,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023