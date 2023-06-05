Karnataka govt issues orders to implement 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme offering 200 units free power to domestic consumers

The Karnataka government on Monday rolled out the 'Gruha Jyoti' free electricity scheme, which is one of the five poll guarantees that the ruling Congress had promised in its election manifesto, and it will be implemented from July 1.

The guarantee offers up to 200 units of electricity free of cost to domestic consumers.

According to the order issued today, the government said the scheme will be applicable only for domestic use and not commercial connections.

Under the scheme, the government will take into account the one-year average power consumption in 2022-23 financial year and will give free electricity up to 10 per cent more than the average usage.

If a consumer uses about 150 units of electricity a month on an average, he can get free power up to 165 units of power. If he exceeds the limit, then he will have to pay for the rest of the units consumed, which will be the net power consumption.

However, if the usage exceeds 200 units of power, the consumer will have to pay the full amount of the electricity bill. Consumers have to pay the arrears till June 30 within three months.

The electricity meter usage and the meter reading have been made mandatory. The total electricity consumption will be displayed in the monthly bill, the order said.

Every beneficiary has to link the customer ID or account ID with Aadhaar number. Any consumer cannot integrate more than one electricity meter with the scheme.

Those who want to avail benefit will have to enrol themselves in the 'Seva Sindhu' portal of the state government.

The government also mentioned that the beneficiaries of 'Bhagya Jyoti', 'Kuteera Jyoti' and 'Amruta Jyoti' schemes, which are various existing schemes offering free electricity to the economically and socially backward communities, will be merged with the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme.

The government said the cost of the free electricity provided to the consumers will be compensated to the electricity supply companies.

Besides the introduction of 'Gruha Jyoti', the government also issued orders for fulfilling the 'Shakti' free bus travel for women scheme from June 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)