Delhi-Mumbai Expressway expected to be completed by Dec 24: official

Some 7,700 km of roads have been constructed in the state under these projects so far. Of the 1,350-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a stretch of 245 km passes through Madhya Pradesh, Jain told reporters.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@timvandemolen)
Construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed by December 2024, a senior Union government official said here on Thursday.

The travel time between the two cities will be reduced to 12 hours with the completion of the Expressway from the present 24 hours, said Anurag Jain, the newly-appointed secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

Vehicles would be able to run at a speed of 120 kmph on the road, he added.

Before speaking to reporters, Jain reviewed the National Highway projects worth Rs 26,000 crore being executed in MP. Some 7,700 km of roads have been constructed in the state under these projects so far. Of the 1,350-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a stretch of 245 km passes through Madhya Pradesh, Jain told reporters.

Of nine `columns' in the state, work has been completed in eight columns, he added.

The first of the four planned Multi-Modal Logistics Parks in the country would come up in Indore, the official said.

Acquisition of 300 acres of land for the facility would be completed by September and thereafter construction would start under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, he said.

