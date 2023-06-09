Kerala govt announces 40 new industrial estates in state

The Kerala government on Friday issued notification declaring 40 areas under the Industries department as industrial estates and announced the formation of a single window clearance to attract investments there.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the 40 new industrial estates are announced in areas including Edayar in Ernakulam district, Puzhaykkal padam in Thrissur, Kanjikode in Palakkad, Aroor in Alappuzha and Veli in Thiruvananthapuram district.

''Steps have been taken to expedite granting of licences, clearances, certificates among other legal matters. Estate Clearance Boards have been formed in this regard. The district level officers of the concerned departments are part of such boards,'' the Minister said in a statement.

The smallest industrial estate is at Muttam in Idukki district with five acres of land, he said, adding that with 532.8 acres land, Kanjikode is the biggest estate among the newly announced ones.

Currently, over 2,500 establishments are functioning in the estates and with the announcement, the companies will now get the government benefits, the Minister said.

