Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists document how space travel messes with the human brain Space can be an unfriendly place for the human body, with microgravity conditions and other factors tampering with our physiology, from head to toe - head, of course, being a primary concern. A new NASA-funded study provides a deeper understanding of the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists document how space travel messes with the human brain

Space can be an unfriendly place for the human body, with microgravity conditions and other factors tampering with our physiology, from head to toe - head, of course, being a primary concern. A new NASA-funded study provides a deeper understanding of the issue. Researchers said on Thursday that astronauts who traveled on the International Space Station (ISS) or NASA space shuttles on missions lasting at least six months experienced significant expansion of the cerebral ventricles - spaces in the middle of the brain containing cerebrospinal fluid.

