CAG to deliver inaugural address at 3-day meet of global auditors in Goa

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu will deliver the inaugural address at a three-day meeting of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group, set up under India's G20 Presidency, beginning Monday in Goa.

The delegates from SAI20 members of G20 countries, guest SAIs, invited SAIs, international organisations, engagement groups, and other invitees will be attending the SAI20 summit, an official release said SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Spain, UAE, Morocco and Poland will also take part in the deliberations at the summit.

Under the guiding philosophy for India's Presidency of G20, ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam'' (One Earth, One Family, and One Future), the CAG has proposed the collaboration of SAI20 Engagement Group on two priority areas — Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Murmu is the Chair of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group under India's G20 Presidency.

Blue Economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ecosystem.

With AI making greater inroads into governance, SAIs ought to prepare themselves for auditing AI-based governance systems. Simultaneously SAIs also need to look for opportunities to adopt AI into their audit techniques to increase their effectiveness.

During the course of the SAI20 Summit, SAI India will present and introduce the compendiums on Blue Economy and Responsible AI, which has contributions and experience sharing by the SAI20 members and other SAIs to guide future audits on these priority areas.

In addition, efforts will be made to arrive at a consensus on the role and responsibilities of the SAI20 Engagement Group with a view to fostering accountability in governance and strategically responding to global challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)