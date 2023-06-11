Left Menu

Delhi to see partly cloudy sky on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 20:11 IST
Delhi to see partly cloudy sky on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital on Sunday witnessed a partly cloudy sky as the maximum temperature settled a notch below the season's average at 38.5 degrees Celsius, an official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the city is likely to experience similar weather on Monday.

There will be strong surface winds during the daytime and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 40 and 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The day's minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average temperature, the IMD said.

The IMD has predicted clear skies and dry weather in Delhi over the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023