Left Menu

HDFC to raise Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:14 IST
HDFC to raise Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs

Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday said it will raise Rs 10,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to shore up its resources.

These unsecured NCDs have a tenure of 10 years, and the coupon rate will be decided on the electronic bidding platform, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation, it said. The proceeds of the issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023