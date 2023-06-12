G7 working on scheme to combat theft of Ukraine grain - UK

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations are working on a scheme to combat the suspected theft of Ukraine's grain by using chemical identification of grain origin, Britain's Food and farming minister Mark Spencer said on Monday.

Spencer told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London that Britain was leading on the scheme, and that G7 countries were also working closely with Ukraine, the world's fourth-largest grains exporter. "We believe (chemical identification) will be an effective means for deterring further theft of Ukraine's grain," said Spencer.

Britain announced a new wave of sanctions last month on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting "shady individuals and entities" connected to the suspected theft of Ukrainian grain. Targeting entities involved in grain trading is unusual as such activity typically comes under humanitarian exemptions from sanctions. Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.

