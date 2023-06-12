Left Menu

IIT-Guwahati, NRL to develop eco-friendly plastics

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-06-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 20:36 IST
IIT-Guwahati, NRL to develop eco-friendly plastics
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati on Monday said it has joined hands with Northeast's largest PSU refiner Numaligarh Refinery to develop environment-friendly sustainable plastics.

For this purpose, the institute has established the 'NRL - Centre of Excellence (CoE)' for Sustainable Materials Translational facility on bioplastics at its campus, IIT-G said in a statement.

The partnership between IIT-Guwahati and Assam-based NRL for establishing the CoE on bioplastics is a first-of-its-kind academic-industrial collaboration and it is likely to foster R&D work along with production of biodegradable plastics utilising the waste and intermediate materials.

Speaking about the facility, IIT Guwahati Officiating Director Prof Parameswar K Iyer said: ''Such holistic technological advancement in the area of biodegradable plastics through industry support is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

''We are hopeful that the industries will use the available knowledge base to speed up further commercial activities in the compostable plastics sector as the current plastic problem needs to be addressed without further delay,'' he said.

Talking about the work being done in this field, NRL-CoE for Sustainable Materials Coordinator Prof Vimal Katiyar said the centre is targeting to utilize bamboo as the main raw material for the production of biodegradable plastics and related products.

''Once adopted, it will lead to significant industrialisation in the region. We have worked on various technologies related to compostable plastics and these technologies are open for the industries,'' he added.

The recently established unit houses the first biodegradable pilot plastic production plant along with several processing facilities for various biodegradable plastic products such as compostable cutlery, carry bags, plastic containers and glasses among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023