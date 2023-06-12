EU chief sees Mercosur deal this year, Lula fears environmental addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU hopes to finalize its trade deal with the Mercosur bloc of South American countries by the end of the year. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after meeting von der Leyen criticized an addendum the EU has added to the agreement, which has been on hold since 2019 largely due to European concerns over Amazon deforestation.

Lula said it added obligations that could lead to sanctions.

