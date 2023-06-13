Left Menu

One man dead after tour boat capsizes in New York cave

One man died and several people suffered minor injuries after their boat capsized during a tour of a cave system by the Erie Canal in upstate New York on Monday, local authorities said. The man who died has not been named, but was about 60 years old, and may have become trapped under the capsized boat, the fire chief said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 02:34 IST
One man dead after tour boat capsizes in New York cave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One man died and several people suffered minor injuries after their boat capsized during a tour of a cave system by the Erie Canal in upstate New York on Monday, local authorities said. There were 28 passengers and one employee of the Lockport Cave boat ride aboard when the boat tipped over, Lockport Fire Department Chief Luca Quagliano said at a news conference. Some passengers were able to wade to safety. Others were rescued by emergency workers, who took 11 people to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Advertised as one of the longest underground boat rides in the U.S., the Lockport Cave boat ride is part of a tour of a stretch of the Erie Canal about 10 miles (16 km) east of Niagara Falls, including a hydraulic water tunnel constructed in the late 19th century to provide power to local businesses. The tours have been conducted since 1977, according to the operator's website. The man who died has not been named, but was about 60 years old, and may have become trapped under the capsized boat, the fire chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023