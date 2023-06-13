Loan Against Property on Bajaj Markets: Choose From 7 Reputed Partners

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers individuals easy access to loan against property (LAP) from 7 lending partners. One can get up to Rs. 15 Crores to address big-ticket expenses related to: • Education and tuition fees • Marriage ceremonies • Home renovation • Purchase of assets or property • Setting up a business • Health treatment or surgery One can enjoy a high loan-to-value ratio of up to 75% and competitive mortgage loan interest rates starting at 9.25%. Interested individuals can choose to repay in up to 25 years, based on the lender’s policies, and benefit from nominal processing fees and foreclosure charges.

Here is a look at the top lending partners one can get a mortgage loan from on the platform along with the maximum loan amount and tenure they offer: Partners Loan Amount and Tenure Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Max Loan Amount - Rs. 1 Crore Max Loan Tenure - 20 Years ICICI Bank Max Loan Amount - Rs. 5 Crores Max Loan Tenure - 15 Years HFFC Max Loan Amount - Rs. 40 Lakhs Max Loan Tenure - 20 Years Shriram Housing Finance Max Loan Amount - Rs. 10 Crores Max Loan Tenure - 25 Years PNB Housing Finance Limited Max Loan Amount - Rs. 15 Crores Max Loan Tenure - 25 Years LIC Housing Finance Max Loan Amount - Rs. 15 Crores Max Loan Tenure - 15 Years Shubham Housing Finance Max Loan Amount - Rs. 20 Lakhs Max Loan Tenure - 15 Years Disclaimer: The loan amounts and tenures mentioned above are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

One can easily compare the benefits and features of the mortgage loan that the partners offer on the platform. This enables one to make informed decisions. Here are some of the other advantages of applying for a mortgage loan on Bajaj Markets: • Quick and convenient digital application process • 100% transparency about LAP interest rates, charges and fees • Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria • Clarity about all the documents needed • Free access to a LAP EMI calculator Interested individuals can check their mortgage loan eligibility and apply seamlessly on the Bajaj Markets application or website. One can also get access to other types of loans, credit cards, insurance plans and investment avenues on the same platform.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

