Left Menu

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes eastern Kashmir, India - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:50 IST
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes eastern Kashmir, India - EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region in India on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.

Reuters partner ANI reported that tremors were felt in the Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023