Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes eastern Kashmir, India - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region in India on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.

Reuters partner ANI reported that tremors were felt in the Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)