Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes eastern Kashmir, India - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:50 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region in India on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.
Reuters partner ANI reported that tremors were felt in the Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami festival in Texas
J-K: Kashmiri Pandits celebrate annual "Kheer Bhawani Mela" in Ganderbal
"There are so many great Indian actors...": 'The Little Mermaid' director Rob Marshall shares his plans on working with Indian talent
IMD predicts rains for several North Indian states for next 3-4 hours
Kerala CM congratulates Indian shuttler HS Prannoy for winning Malaysia Masters Super 500