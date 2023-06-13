Pakistan deploys Army & Navy personnel to help authorities to evacuate people as Cyclone Biparjoy moves closer to Karachi

Authorities in Pakistan's Sindh province have enlisted the help of the Army and Navy as they stepped up the evacuation of more than 80,000 residents living near the coastline as Cyclone Biparjoy moved closer to the country's commercial hub, Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) latest advisory, Biparjoy — which has been downgraded from extremely severe cyclonic storm to very severe cyclonic storm — moved further north-northwestward during the last 12 hours.

It now lies near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 67.1°E at a distance of about 470km south of Karachi and 460km south of Thatta.

The PMD stated that maximum sustained surface winds are 140-150 km/hour gusts 170 km/hour around the system centre, and sea conditions are phenomenal around the system centre with a maximum wave height of 30 feet.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, the cyclone is most likely to track further northward until the morning of June 14, then recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and India's Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon/evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with packing winds of 100-120Km/hour.

Large-scale evacuations have been ordered by the southern Sindh government.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told the media that an emergency had been declared and the Army and Navy drafted in to help relocate “more than 80,000 people” at risk.

“We will not request people but demand them to evacuate,” he told reporters, adding that the order was being issued through social media, mosques and radio stations.

The Chief Minister said that large-scale evaluations are already being carried out in Thatta, Keti Bundar, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar and UmerKot districts areas likely to face the brunt of the Cyclone Biparjoy, which means disaster or calamity in the Bengali language.

“The help of the Army and Navy has been enlisted to move people to safer places in government schools and offices and other temporary shelters until this crisis is over,” Murad said.

Residents living near and around the Seaview beach in Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi have also been told to voluntarily evacuate their homes in view of the threat posed by the cyclone which is expected to make a landfall near the Keti Bandar coastal area in the province.

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) issued a notice on Monday to residents of the homes and apartments near and adjoining areas of Seaview Beach and Darakshan to voluntarily evacuate their homes and move inland in Karachi to safer places till the situation gets better.

The DHA said the precautionary measure is necessary due to the threat of flooding, heavy rains and severe winds caused by the cyclone.

The PMD said that the cyclone might cause havoc in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Residents in many parts of Karachi posted on social media that they could already see the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy over the city with gusty winds. Television channels showed visuals of families moving on roads through various means with their belongings in Badin and Sujawal after evacuating their villages.

“We are expecting the high-intensity winds, heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms and high tides to damage vulnerable structures so we have started taking precautions and are evacuating the people at least 10 kilometres away from coastal areas,” Jahanzaib Khan a director of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar held an emergency meeting last night regarding the preparations made in Badin ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy hitting the coastal areas.

Military officials and heads of civil institutions, including Sindh Rangers Director General and Hyderabad GOC, participated in the meeting.

The persons concerned briefed the corps commander on the preparations, who expressed satisfaction with the timely arrangements.

''All resources will be used to deal with potential threats,'' the corps commander directed the officials, adding that Pakistan Army troops have already reached various places in case rescue efforts are needed.

''Under no circumstances will the people be left alone,'' he said.

Instructions have been issued to all garrisons of the Pakistan Army regarding public assistance and rescue missions on an emergency basis.

Fresh troops of the Pakistan Army have been dispatched from Hyderabad, Badin, and Malir cantonments to help the civil administration.

The troops will assist the administration in evacuating vulnerable populations from the coastal belt. Around 90,000 citizens from the coastal areas of Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin have to be shifted to safer places.

Moreover, all garrisons of Karachi Corps have been readied for all kinds of relief activities and management of affected people.

Climate Minister Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to urge citizens to take the advisories issued by authorities seriously.

“#BiparjoyCyclone is real. Without panicking, people need to take @pdmasindhpk and @PDMABalochistan advisories seriously for the coastal areas,” she said.

“So far, it has reduced intensity only for the Balochistan side [I am] told but it is highly unpredictable so please do not take it casually. It is varying in intensity but caution is crucial, especially near the Sindh coast.

“Karachi will likely face urban flooding given the scale and intensity of winds. Precautionary evacuations in Seaview areas have begun. We will keep you updated,” she said.

