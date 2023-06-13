Left Menu

Arunachal govt to take up seamless infra development through vibrant villages: Guv

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:55 IST
Arunachal govt to take up seamless infra development through vibrant villages: Guv
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NorthernComd_IA)
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Tuesday said the state government will take up seamless infrastructure development by establishing “vibrant villages” along the Indo-Tibet border with focus on health, education and communication sectors.

The governor, during an interaction with a team of state BJP leaders at Raj Bhavan here, also advocated a state that is free from drugs, noting that the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched several initiatives to curb the menace.

“The state can be converted into a tourism hotspot with potential in the eco-tourism and religious and adventure tourism sectors,” he said.

Parnaik also highlighted the vision and mission of the government to develop the northeastern state on all fronts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

