No respite from heat in Delhi, max temp hits 41.8 deg C

Delhi reeled under scorching heat on Tuesday with the maximum temperature soaring to 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 39 per cent and 53 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with strong surface winds in parts of the city.

The city registered a maximum temperature above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark on Monday as well.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the day on Wednesday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites can expect some respite from the heat as light rains are predicted in the city on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, according to private forecasting agency Skymet Weather. “Delhi-NCR may experience light rainfall after 48 hours but after that, no significant rainfall,” IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said in an interaction with PTI Video.

