Mumbai: Three boys drown in rough sea off Mumbai coast, one still missing

Mumbai: Three of the four boys who went missing after venturing near the choppy Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Juhu Koliwada area were found dead on Tuesday, while a search was still on for the fourth one, a civic official said.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had declared that the bodies of all the four missing boys had been recovered from the sea, but later a civic official clarified one of them was still missing and the added the BMC erroneously put out the previous information.

A senior BMC official said a group of five boys from the Vakola area in suburban Santacruz (East), aged between 12 and 16 years, was pulled inside the rough sea by strong currents on Monday evening when they went near the shore.

One of the five boys was rescued by local fishermen, while the remaining four went missing, prompting officials to launch a search operation with help from the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The Fire Brigade suspended the search operation due to darkness and bad weather around 11 pm on Monday. Before that, a Navy chopper was pressed into service at 8.20 pm. After the operation resumed, on early Tuesday morning, the Mumbai police recovered the bodies of two missing boys, while the body of a third one was found in the afternoon from the Juhu Jetty area, said the official.

The deceased, whose bodies were sent to civic-run Cooper Hospital, were identified as Manish Yogesh Oganiya (12), Shubham Yogesh Oganiya (15) and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya (16), he said.

The fourth one, Jay Roshan Tajbariya (15), was still missing, informed the official.

Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast on June 15.

