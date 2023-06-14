Left Menu

4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region

Four fresh earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit the Doda district of the Union territory.Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am.

4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Four fresh earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit the Doda district of the Union territory.

Officials said there were no reports so far of any loss of life or damage to property.

In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am. Its epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Prior to that, tremors of magnitude 3.5 were recorded in Doda at 7.56 am and the epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres, data from the NCS showed.

Two more earthquakes were recorded in the early hours of the day as well.

At 2.20 am, a 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in the Doda district at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per the data.

The other quake, which had a magnitude of 2.8, occurred 74 kilometres east of Katra in Reasi district at 2.43 am, according to the NCS. Its epicentre lay at a depth of five kilometres.

The four fresh earthquakes hit a day after high-intensity tremors jolted the Doda district.

Tuesday's quake damaged several buildings in the twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar. Five people, including two schoolchildren, suffered injuries, while schools were shut as a precautionary measure by the administration.

The earthquake was widely felt in the Jammu and Kashmir region and neighbouring states. As per the NCS, an analysis of the past five years shows minor earthquakes in the close vicinity of the Doda region are usual seismic activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

