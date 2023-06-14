Left Menu

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:08 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover bid farewell to the captivating "Marker Band Valley" after completing a major software update in April 2023. The rover captured this stunning sunrise view before leaving the valley behind.

The "postcard" features an artistic interpretation with added color over two black-and-white panoramas taken by Curiosity's navigation cameras. The images were captured on April 8 at 9:20 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. local Mars time, showcasing distinct lighting variations that bring out intricate details in the scene. Building upon a similar postcard taken in November 2021, blue hues were added to depict the morning scenes, while yellow tones were incorporated for the afternoon views.

The resulting image is truly spectacular, displaying Curiosity in the foothills of Mount Sharp, a towering formation standing 3 miles (5 kilometers) high within Gale Crater. In the distance, beyond the rover's tracks, lies Marker Band Valley, a winding area located within the "sulfate-bearing region."

Curiosity discovered unexpected evidence of an ancient lake within this valley. Further below the valley, at the center and slightly to the right, two hills named "Bolívar" and "Deepdale" can be seen. The rover maneuvered between these hills while exploring "Paraitepuy Pass."

"Capturing two times of day provides dark shadows because the lighting is coming in from the left and the right, like you might have on a stage – but instead of stage lights, we’re relying on the Sun," said Curiosity engineer Doug Ellison of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who planned and processed the images.

The image's captivating shadows owe their depth to the winter season prevailing at Curiosity's location during the time of capture. Winter on Mars means a period of lower airborne dust, resulting in sharper and deeper shadows. In contrast, shadows appear softer when there is a lot of dust, according to Ellison.

The postcard also offers a glimpse of Curiosity's rear, showcasing its three antennas and nuclear power source. Notably, the Radiation Assessment Detector (RAD) instrument, appearing as a white circle in the lower right corner of the image, has been helping scientists learn how to protect the first astronauts sent to Mars from radiation on the Martian surface.

Each stunning image and scientific finding from Mars missions brings us closer to unravelling the mysteries of our celestial neighbour - paving the way for future manned missions to the Red Planet.

