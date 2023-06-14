Maha: 207 kg gold and gold jewellery, 1,280 kg silver counted so far as part of stocktaking at Tuljapur temple

The administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has counted 207 kilograms of gold and gold ornaments, 1,280 kg of silver and silver jewellery and 354 diamonds in a week as it takes collection of the offerings made to the famous Tulja Bhavani temple.

The counting will go on for another two weeks, said a temple official. The centuries-old shrine at Tuljapur, nearly 280 km from Aurangabad, attracts lakhs of visitors every year.

A week ago, the administration and temple trust began counting the valuables offered to the temple as part of recording the collection, an exercise being repeated after nearly 15 years. The team has so far counted 207 kilos of gold and ornaments made of the yellow metal, 1,280 kg of silver and silver jewellery and 354 diamonds donated by devotees, said public relations officer Vishwas Kadam of the Tulja Bhavan shrine. "The counting may continue for the next 15 days. A team of 35 people is working from morning 10 am to 6.30-7 pm every day. The team is provided food and refreshments at the counting spot where 35-40 cameras have been installed," he said.

